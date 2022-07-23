ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Charlottesville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Miller School Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The driver, 81-year-old Mark Davis Rea of Charlottesville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.