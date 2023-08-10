STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash and assault in Stafford County.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said officers responded to I-95 just after 1:50 p.m. A Mercedes was driving south when police said it ran off of the right side of the interstate, hitting the guardrail and turning over.

Two other drivers pulled off to help the driver, but VSP said that as they approached the Mercedes, the driver of that car got out and assaulted the two other motorists.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in an update that when its deputies arrived just after 2 p.m., they found a driver in a fight with a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officer.

As they worked to take him into custody, he kept fighting. He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital.

One of the motorists who stopped to help was taken to the hospital as well. VSP said that both people had non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP was handling the investigation into the crash and assaults. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that all of the lanes on I-95 had since reopened.