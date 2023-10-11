STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

At 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, police responded to the crash on I-95 North in Stafford. Police said the preliminary investigation showed the tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when the driver suffered a medical emergency and ran off the right side of the road, colliding with the guardrail.

The driver was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred bags of cement, according to Virginia State Police, and the bags spilled on the roadway and blocked multiple travel lanes.

Police said all northbound travel lanes are closed for about an hour during the investigation and cleanup.