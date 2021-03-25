Driver pulled over by man impersonating a police officer, says Christiansburg Police Department

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department is warning the public after receiving a report of a man impersonating a police officer last week.

At 6:30 p.m. on March 17, police say the impersonator conducted a traffic stop on a female motorist in front of the Tractor Supply store on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg. The suspect reportedly was driving a newer model of a white Ford Fusion that had a flashing blue light mounted on the dashboard and may have had all-black rims.

According to the department, the suspect was described as a young, clean-shaven white man between 5’7” and 5’8” feet tall with a raspy voice, short brown hair that was almost a buzz cut, thin eyebrows, and a pointed chin. He wore aviator-style sunglasses; was dressed in a light black, short-sleeve uniform shirt and black cargo pants; and was armed with a black taser, officials say.

Authorities say the suspect asked the motorist if she knew why he pulled her over, she said no, and he told her it was for a broken tail light and he was going to write her a ticket.

The suspect reportedly requested the motorist’s license, registration, and insurance card; questioned her about why the name on the insurance card did not match her name; and took the documents back to his car. When he returned, the department says he gave the motorist the documents and told her to have her tail light fixed in three days or he would write her a ticket.

It was reported to police that the suspect seemed confident throughout the interaction, but almost rude.

If you have any information about this incident or have experienced something similar in the New River Valley, you are asked to contact Detective Cannon with the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-3131.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past few months. In January, a woman was reportedly pulled over by a man claiming to be an officer at Washington & Lee University in Lexington. On March 7, a woman reported being stopped by an individual allegedly impersonating a police officer at mile marker 159 on I-81 in Botetourt County.

The Christiansburg Police Department would like to remind the public that if you are being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle or have any questions about the legitimacy of the traffic stop, you can call 911 to confirm that a traffic stop is occurring at your location.