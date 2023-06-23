FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police officers and members of the community teamed up to rescue a driver from an overturned car as flames and smoke poured out of it.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared the footage of the rescue on Twitter.

In the video, you can see an officer with a fire extinguisher circling the car, using the extinguisher to put out flames. Another person at the scene also used an extinguisher. Two officers grab the driver by the arms and pull him from the car to safety.

In follow-up tweets, the department said officers went to Annandale Road and Gallows Road around 2:30 a.m. on June 15 when they received word that a crash took place. The driver hit a curb, telephone pole, and a tree, before the car ended up on its side.

Investigators said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the wreck and that police arrested the 27-year-old driver for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The initial tweet from the police department said: “Great work by all,” referring to the rescue effort. Because of the circumstances, it also reminded people to drive safely and responsibly.