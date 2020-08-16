Driver rescued from vehicle following high waters in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to avoid Mill Swamp Road between White Hill Road and Green level Road due to flooding.

The Sheriff’s Office says one driver had to be rescued from their vehicle Sunday morning on Mill Swamp Road after they were trapped by the high waters.

“Please use caution when driving the secondary roadways in the county. Safety is our first priority and you cannot see what has happened to the roadway under the water.”

At the same time County officials received reports that the bridges on Jones Town may soon be impassible due to rising water.

Officials advised residents to stay home, and to leave the area immediately if they need to.

Similarly, a portion Orbit Road had to be closed after a massive hole developed in the middle of the roadway overnight following heavy rain in the area.

“Here is a perfect example of why not to drive through water over a roadway. This hole would hold an entire car,” said Sheriff’s Office officials.

Courtesy – Isle Of Wight County Sheriff’s Office

Hampton Roads saw a lot of rain Saturday as residents experienced flooding, power outages, and high waters throughout much of the region.

