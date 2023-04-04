PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the suspect who shot at another driver on I-264 early Monday morning after following his car for several miles.

According to Virginia State Police, a 59-year-old man was driving east on I-264 early in the morning on Monday, April 3 when he noticed another car following him for several miles. The other car was either a white Tahoe or a white Yukon SUV.

When the driver exited onto Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth at around 2:20 a.m., his 2014 Ford Explorer was hit several times by gunfire. The other SUV then left and continued driving east on I-264.

The driver of the Ford was injured by broken glass. A passenger in the ford, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or was near I-264 eastbound or Victory Boulevard at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.