RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced driver’s license services will be unavailable at customer service centers statewide on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Virginia DMV said the services will be unavailable due to Verizon network maintenance that will impact access to the National Driver Register — an essential external licensing system. By law, the DMV is required to check the database before issuing a license.

The DMV said customer service locations will be open to provide other services, but customers will not be able to apply for, renew or replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, CDL, or driver privilege card. The DMV will be able to process transactions involving identification cards.

Online, customers will be able to renew licenses, but will not be able to replace lost or stolen cards on the impacted date.