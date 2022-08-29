FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A four-hour-long barricade situation involving police dogs and a drone team took place in Fredericksburg Sunday evening after police learned a wanted man out of Chesterfield County was in the home.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, the E-911 Center received information that 44-year-old Roy Curtis White of Chesterfield, wanted on outstanding warrants out of Chesterfield and Hanover Counties, was at a home in the 1400 block of Preserve Lane around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Officers then went to the home, where they said they saw White outside and attempted to talk with him. Police said White avoided the officers and ran inside the house.

A perimeter was then established around the house while several agencies responded to the incident, including the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, Special Equipment Tactical Team, Unmanned Aircraft System Team, and a K-9 Unit.

Police said the Crisis Negotiation Team made several attempts to communicate with White before a drone was used to clear the house, a dog was deployed, and the Special Equipment Tactical Team went inside the home.

A little over four hours after police first responded to the incident, White voluntarily surrendered himself to police at 7:45 p.m. Charges are pending from the Fredericksburg Police Department at this time.