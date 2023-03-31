FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police reports that three people were arrested after a lengthy investigation and eventual multi-jurisdictional drug bust.

On Thursday, March 23, the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way in Fauquier County. Three individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation.

According to police, the search resulted in the seizure of 104.17 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43.4 grams of crack cocaine, 38.46 grams of powder cocaine, 29.5 grams of methadone and 51.7 grams of marijuana. In addition, seven handguns — one of which was previously reported stolen — were found along with $4,285.11 in U.S. currency.

Tanya Dodson, 46, of Fauquier County, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance.

Quintin Gilliam, 33, of Culpeper County, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, two felony counts of possession of a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timon Kornegan, Jr., 27, of Prince William County, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II substance and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Timothy Fields, 24, of Prince William County, was taken into custody and served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax County. Kornegan was also served outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier County.

All suspects were held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, according to police.