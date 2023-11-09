RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Mexican citizen working as a drug courier was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute over 6 kilograms of cocaine in Chesterfield County, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

On April 17, 47-year-old Francisco Celedon met with an undercover law enforcement officer and delivered 6.053 kilograms of cocaine outside of a restaurant in Chesterfield. When Celedon showed the officer the cocaine in his vehicle and discussed a monetary exchange for it, law enforcement moved in and arrested him.

According to the DOJ, Celedon was a drug courier for a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, with the addition of three years for violations of his federal supervised release for a prior drug trafficking crime.