RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has recovered a number of drugs and contraband following an intensive and thorough shakedown of inmate housing units at Greensville Correctional Center.

VADOC security staff and statewide Special Response Team (SRT) members conducted searches seizing a wide array of drugs including, heroin, cocaine, steroid tablets and more. Contraband — including 21 homemade weapons, 10 cellphones and several pieces of homemade clothing — were recovered as well.

Suspect drugs seized by security staff. (Courtesy of Virginia Department of Corrections)

Weapons seized by security staff. (Courtesy of Virginia Department of Corrections)

The seizures come after a string of incidents at the facility, including multiple deaths of inmates and one involving an employee.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The inmate did not survive though officers attempted live-saving measures. Within the span of three days, two inmates died — one on Saturday, Oct. 28, and the other on Monday, Oct. 30.

In early September, Judge Chadwick Dotson, chair of the Virginia Parole Board took over as director of the VADOC following the retirement of former director Harold W. Clarke who served 49 years in the field of correctional services with 23 as the Commonwealth’s top correctional officials.

Leadership changes continue with VADOC’s latest announcement of three new warden positions at Greensville being filled. The new positions are as follows:

Kevin McCoy, formerly Warden at Sussex I State Prison — as Lead Warden

David Newcomer, formerly Warden at Augusta Correctional Center

Frank Roach, formerly Assistant Warden at Dillwyn Correctional Center — as Assistant Warden

“The former leadership at Greensville has been reassigned to other facilities and operational units within the VADOC,” a spokesperson with the department said.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is taking several steps to ensure institutional safety and security at Greensville Correctional Center,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “This drug and contraband shakedown will improve safety within the facility, which helps us to meet our goals of long-term public safety for the Commonwealth. I thank Greensville Correctional Center Security Staff, the SRT members, and all who assisted with this massive operation.”

According to VADOC, Greensville Correctional is the largest among the department’s major institutions with an inmate population of 2,424 as of August 2023.

A specific operational plan is reportedly being developed by VADOC officials to address the flow of drugs and contraband at Greensville Correctional Center.