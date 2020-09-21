Drunk driver hits man in I-64 safety work zone, drives off before running out of gas

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A VDOT subcontractor was hit by a drunk driver while he was in the safety work zone on Interstate 64 Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police received several calls on Sept. 19 beginning just after 1:30 p.m. of reports that a person driving a Chevrolet Suburban struck a pedestrian and was fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 236 inside the safety work zone area — which was blocked from normal traffic by jersey walls.

According to police, witnesses and the initial investigation revealed that traffic in the westbound lanes was heavy and congested. The witnesses saw the 2009 Suburban drive around the cones, behind the jersey wall, and then down a lane that was being constructed to avoid the congested traffic.

That’s when the driver, 30-year-old Keiron Chardel Pollard, struck Richard T. Hogue, the VDOT subcontractor. Police say that Pollard then continued through the work zone and exited back onto the interstate, where he attempted to exit before running out of gas.

Police say that Hogue is recovering but he suffered serious injuries and was transported to Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg and was later flown to the Medical College of Virginia.

Shortly after the crash, troopers say they located the Suburban stopped at the exit ramp near mile marker 234. Police also said that after interviewing Pollard, he was found to be intoxicated while driving with a four-year-old child in the vehicle.

Pollard was arrested on charges of felony hit and run, driving under the influence (second offense), reckless driving, and child endangerment. He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he received no bond.

