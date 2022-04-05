FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An intoxicated suspect was arrested after firing a stolen gun into his floor and hitting the apartment below.

On April 1, at 9:55 p.m., Deputy A.G. Booth of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected shooting inside a residence in Fredericksburg.

Booth arrived on the scene and learned that an intoxicated male had been cleaning a handgun when it accidentally fired, sending a round through a bed and floor into the room below. No one was injured.

The suspect was found walking behind homes, next to the nearby industrial park, and was identified as Eladio Duarte-Saucedo. He had slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol; he was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

The stash spot for the handgun and white powder. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

At 11:22 p.m., the firearm was recovered between the dual tires of a semi-truck parked behind Duarte-Saucedo’s home. A serial number check on the handgun revealed it was stolen in Texas 14 years ago. A Ziploc bag of white powder was discovered beside the weapon.

The suspected controlled substance found beside the firearm. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Duarte-Saucedo was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.