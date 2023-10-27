HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – With a little more than one week left for Virginians to cast their ballot early, election officials in Hanover County are providing final reminders for voters.

“All you need is your ID, voter registration card, DMV drivers license [and] passport…there is a list of acceptable forms of identification,” said Teri Smithson of the Hanover County General Registrar.” They just need to make sure they bring that with them.”

As early voting officially ends Nov. 4, Smithson is reminding voters that they can register and vote on the same day.

“A same day registration is in essence a voter registration application on a provisional envelope,” he said, “They’ll cast a provisional ballot that will be inserted into that envelope and sealed and brought back to us to be considered by our electoral board.

Those who have requested an absentee ballot can return it in the mail as long as it is postmarked for election day.

Voters can also submit their ballot in person using the ballot drop boxes located at all general registrars office, as well as any early voting or satellite office.

If a voter has already submitted an absentee ballot but wishes to vote early instead, they are asked to bring the absentee ballot to their respective voting location to surrender it.