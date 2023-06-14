HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Education officials and some Democratic members of the Virginia General Assembly gathered in Henrico on Tuesday, June 13, to implore lawmakers to invest in education.

They argue Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) plan to amend the budget does not address key needs in the classroom.

Advocacy group Freedom Virginia put on, what they called, a “Show Me Your Values Billboard Tour.” It’s stopping at communities across the commonwealth urging lawmakers to fund public schools.

Youngkin and House Republicans are calling for a $1 billion tax cut when the General Assembly reconvenes to amend the budget.

“Students across the commonwealth deserve funding that unlocks their potential,” Henrico County School Board member Alicia Atkins told the crowd.

According to the left-leaning Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, the budget proposed by Senate Democrats would enable school districts to hire around 6,500 new support staff.

“Enabling us to hire more support staff, invest in our teachers, and ensure that our schools have more counselors, social workers, nurses, bus drivers, as well as custodians,” Roscoe Cooper, who serves on the Henrico County School Board, said.

In a statement sent to 8News, Governor Youngkin’s office responded.

“Governor Youngkin delivered the largest education budget in Virginia’s history alongside $4 billion in tax relief for families and individuals in his first year in office,” Spokesperson Macaulay Porter said. “This year there remains plenty of money in the system to find common ground on shared priorities, continue to lower costs for Virginians and make critical investments in education, behavioral health and law enforcement. Virginians need a budget.”

It is important to note, lawmakers technically don’t have to do anything with the budget. Starting July 1st, Virginia will be in the second year of a two-year budget. Any money that is not allocated would rollover until next year.