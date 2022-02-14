Effort to build 83-mile natural gas pipeline in Central Virginia “suspended”

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The embattled Chickahominy Pipeline is hitting “pause,” according to a press release from its parent company, as the future of the pipeline and associated power plant have been thrown into doubt by repeated regulatory setbacks.

Late last year, the State Corporation Commission (SCC), which oversees the construction of public utilities like the proposed gas pipeline, ruled that the pipeline would have to seek a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), potentially exposing internal company records to public scrutiny.

In their Feb. 14 release announcing the pause, the Chickahominy Pipeline Company (CPLLC) admitted that the proposed power plant the pipeline would have served – the Chickahominy Power Station – had also been removed from consideration for a key federal permit.

Following that decision, CPLLC said that “in light of this regulatory setback as well as the uncertainty remaining with the SCC” they would be suspending their efforts to begin construction until the power plant can move forward.

Cautious Celebration

Local community groups and environmental organizations welcomed the announcement, while local governments – many of which actively opposed the pipeline – provided more measured updates.

“For months, we have argued that this project is unnecessary — this weekend’s decision affirms that,” said Jorge Aguilar, Southern Region Director of Food & Water Watch.

While he and other environmental activists have celebrated the news, Aguilar also called on officials to “pull all the permits for the Chickahominy fracked gas plant to permanently close the book on this project.”

Citizens Against Chickahominy Pipeline, a community group that has been vocal in their opposition to the project, called the news the “best valentine ever.”

Both Hanover and Louisa counties – through which the majority of the pipeline runs – posted brief updates including the announcement from CPLLC and news that a planned open house on Feb. 21 to answer questions about the project has been cancelled.

Both counties filed briefs in opposition to the project before the SCC.

What Next?

While the Chickahominy Power Station and Chickahominy Pipeline are nominally independent, there’s good reason to believe they may merely be “corporate alter-egos.”

In their statement, Chickahominy Pipeline makes reference to legal communications between Chickahominy Power and federal regulatory bodies, and both companies have the same corporate address and registered agent, Irfan K. Ali.

Ali is also the registered agent of Balico LLC, which is reportedly the parent company of Chickahominy Power.

A spokesperson for CPLLC has previously denied to 8News that any such relationship exists.

Regardless, since the pipeline is designed solely to serve the Chickahominy Power Station, it’s unlikely that efforts to build it will resume anytime soon, especially since the PJM interconnection, which provides power to much of the Mid-Atlantic region, has de-prioritized the power station.