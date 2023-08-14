Ash tree being treated against emerald ash borer (Photo: Department of Conservation and Recreation)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The emerald ash borer, a metallic-green invasive insect, have spread throughout the state over the past 15 years, killing native ash trees in its wake, but efforts are being made to protect the important species of trees.

State park staff, with help and training from the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF), are attempting to fight these pests and protect the ash trees.

Ash trees, which are native to Virginia, have no natural defenses against emerald ash borers, according to the DCR. The larvae bore into the trees to feed on their inner bark and water system, leaving S-shaped tunnels, cutting of their access to water and eventually killing the trees.

Last year, ecologists at the DCR reported that green ash trees — some of the state’s last remaining healthy populations of ash — at Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County were infected with the emerald ash borer.

A DCR team began treating many green ash trees in two areas at Machicomoco by injecting an insecticide into the tree’s vascular systems, killing the borer larvae.

Staff also treated infected green ash at four different areas of Chippokes State Park in Surry County, according to the DCR.

Katlin DeWitt, a forest health specialist at DOF said the chemical treatment has been highly effective for controlling emerald ash borer. “The trees we treated are a lot healthier,” DeWitt said.

“And we can see the decline on other trees that have not been treated,” DeWitt continued.

Of the total of six species of native ash to Virginia, DeWitt said all are considered endangered.

DeWitt continued, “Losing any species that’s native has a whole cascade of effects from an ecosystem perspective.

This potential loss is made even more impending by the fact that ash trees make up a major part of an entire rare natural community — defined by the DCR as “an assemblage of native plants and animals that occurs repeatedly on the landscape under similar ecological conditions.”

Erik Molleen, district resource specialist for the Tidewater Region of Virginia State Parks, said, “By protecting that one tree, we’re also protecting the other species in that globally rare ecosystem.”