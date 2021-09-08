Eight people killed; 59 arrested on Virginia highways during Labor Day weekend

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Over the holiday weekend, Virginia State Police say eight people were killed on highways throughout the Commonwealth. In addition, more than 778 crashes were investigated by state police during the weekend.

“I can only hope that the reduction in traffic deaths during the Labor Day weekend is a sign of continued reductions for the remainder of the year,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We haven’t seen holiday numbers like this since 2017. In order to further reduce and prevent traffic deaths and injuries on Virginia’s highways, we need the public’s help. The decisions are simple: drive smart, safe and sober.”

Of the eight traffic deaths reported during the holiday weekend – four involved motorcycles and one involved a moped.

Deaths hit home in Hampton Roads with fatal crashes in Norfolk, Suffolk and Virginia Beach. Other deaths were reported in Bedford, Charlotte, Hanover, Madison and Wyth.

However, deaths were down from the 20 deaths reported over Labor Day weekend last year.