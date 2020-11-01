ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Local emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Roanoke County.
The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. along Barley Drive.
According to a representative from Norfolk Southern, 26 rail cars derailed. No one on the train crew was injured and no hazardous materials were involved.
The coal train was en route from Weller to Norfolk, Va.
Multiple agencies are on scene coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Roanoke County
- Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to help out on Election Day with COVID-19 safety precautions
- Man missing from New Jersey found safe in Richmond area
- Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13
- Wake Forest wins 4th straight, overpowering Syracuse 38-14