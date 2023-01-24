LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If an “unlikely” event of an emergency were to happen at the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County, you will soon receive an alert to your cell phone.

Dominion Energy has teamed up with the Commonwealth of Virginia to replace alert sirens with Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) beginning on Feb. 1.

If there is an emergency at the North Anna Power Station, you will receive a message with information about the emergency. The message is in place to provide information about the emergency as well as instructions regarding how you can stay safe, according to a release from Dominion Energy.

The North Anna Power Station powers 450,000 homes and accounts for 17% of the production of Virginia’s electricity, according to statistics from Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station in Mineral, Va. The nuclear plant has two reactors which went on-line in 1978 and 1980 respectively. Together the reactors generate 1.79 gigawatts of power. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The alert system is called IPAWS and was developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The alerts are reportedly identical in nature to AMBER and severe weather WEAs.

To learn more about the transition from sirens to WEAs, visit the FAQ guide on Dominion Energy’s website.