Virginia emergency SNAP benefits for November delayed; Social Services working to resolve issue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Virginia Department of Social Services confirmed on Tuesday that they are working to resolve an issue delaying the Nov. 16 release of an emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).
“We are aware of the delay in the release of emergency allotments and are actively working to identify and resolve this issue to ensure the distribution of benefits to eligible households as soon as possible. We will communicate an update as soon as additional details are known,” VDSS Public Affairs Associate Director Cletisha Lovelace said in an email.
The agency previously said these benefits would be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Nov. 16.