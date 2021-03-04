Emergency SNAP befits to continue in March

NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: A woman selects apples while shopping in the produce section at Whole Foods January 13, 2005 in New York City. New eating guidelines issued by the U.S. government stress the need to eat more vegetables, fruits and whole grains and to excercise between 30-90 minutes a day to promote good health. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) again in March.

The agency said this benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on March 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other asstiance programs online here.