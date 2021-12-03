Emergency SNAP benefits extended through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can breathe a little easier, as the state has confirmed that emergency allotments will be extended once again for the month of December.
The benefits will be available on EBT cards starting Thursday, Dec. 16. The benefits are adjusted based on household size, and the amounts are shown in a chart provided by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) below:
The extra benefits are the result of an emergency health declaration, but they must be approved on a month by month basis.
If you need help accessing your benefits, you can visit the DSS website or the state’s comprehensive benefits portal.