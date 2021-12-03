Emergency SNAP benefits extended through December

A supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can breathe a little easier, as the state has confirmed that emergency allotments will be extended once again for the month of December.

The benefits will be available on EBT cards starting Thursday, Dec. 16. The benefits are adjusted based on household size, and the amounts are shown in a chart provided by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) below:

The extra benefits are the result of an emergency health declaration, but they must be approved on a month by month basis.

If you need help accessing your benefits, you can visit the DSS website or the state’s comprehensive benefits portal.