Emergency SNAP benefits extended through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families qualifying for help from Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving emergency allotments in December. The benefits will become available on Dec. 16.

These extra allotments will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. The emergency allotments will raise each household’s monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.

These benefits will be consistent with allotments given since March. They will be automatically updated to recipients’ Electronics Benefits Transfer cards.

For the month of December, $42 million in emergency allotment benefits will be distributed among 245,263 households.

