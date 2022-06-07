RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP allotments, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of June.

The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP June amounts.

The amount of SNAP benefits received depends on the size of the household, ranging from $250 for a single person to $1,504 for an eight-person household. This month’s benefits will be deposited on June 16.

Residents of Virginia can apply for SNAP benefits through their local department of social services or the CommonHelp web portal.