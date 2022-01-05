Emergency SNAP benefits will continue through January

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release an emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) again in January.

The agency said these benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Jan. 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

emergency snap allotments for oct. 1, 2021 to sept. 30, 2022 November

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other assistance programs online here.

