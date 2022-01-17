Employers have until Jan. 31 to submit income tax withholding records

This screen grab from the Internal Revenue Service website shows a sample W-2 form. Employers are being tricked into sending detailed employee tax information to scammers as part of an emerging tax fraud campaign. Two prominent technology firms, Seagate Technologies and Snapchat, are among recent victims. (IRS via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of the year again! Virginia workers have started filing their taxes, and employers and organizations are nearing their deadline to provide W-2 and 1099 forms to the state.

Any entity in Virginia that withheld state income taxes or could withhold them in 2021 has until Jan. 31 to submit withholding records. That means all W-2s and 1099 forms must be sent to Virginia Tax by that date.

“We strongly encourage employers provide withholding records on time,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns in a release from former Gov. Northam’s office. “If you don’t meet the deadline, your employees, retirees and customers could face significant delays with their tax refunds.”

Employers can file these documents for free online using either a file-based systems called Web Upload or fillable electronic forms through eForms.

Before submitting 1099 employers are encouraged to check recent changes to IRS formatting rules.