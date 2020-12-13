Emporia man killed in Brunswick County motorcycle crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Emporia is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Brunswick County this afternoon.
Virginia State Police say that 66-year-old Jerry Wayne Hubbard from Emporia, Virginia lost control of his motorcycle on Route 611 around 2:40 p.m. Hubbard was ejected from his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries at the scene.
He later passed away at the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the accident.
