Emporia man killed in Brunswick County motorcycle crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man from Emporia is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Brunswick County this afternoon.

Virginia State Police say that 66-year-old Jerry Wayne Hubbard from Emporia, Virginia lost control of his motorcycle on Route 611 around 2:40 p.m. Hubbard was ejected from his 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries at the scene.

He later passed away at the Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the accident.

