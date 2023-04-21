EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Emporia Police Department is investigating after they say over 10 vehicles were broken into at a hotel in the city.

According to police, the break-ins are believed to have taken place on the night of Thursday, April 20, or early morning of Friday, April 21, at the Fairfield Inn, near Interstate 95.

Police say at least 10 vehicles were broken into, and that more victims are continuing to contact the department to report missing items.

Emporia Police detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Emporia Police at 434-634-7320.