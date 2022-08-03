RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As temperatures rise, so may electric bills. However, some Virginians may qualify for a cooling assistance program that will give them money to help cool down.

Residents will receive money through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program. The funds would help pay for bills to run AC, window and pump repairs, and purchase of fans, including ceiling and attic fans.

If the household contains a child under six years old, a person over 60 years old, or a person with a disability – residents may qualify for the assistance.

Income requirements are based on monthly income and can be found in the table below:

(Courtesy of VDSS)

You can fill out the application in Spanish or English and submit it to your local social services department by August 15.