NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers will be seeing a decrease in charges as soon as next month.

According to SEC, the decrease will take effect during the August billing cycle. The amount that members will save will depend on how much they use — members using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will save around $8 a month.

The decrease is the result of Old Dominion Electric Cooperative — a not-for-profit wholesale electric supplier, and primary provider for SEC — lowering its wholesale rate by $8 per megawatt-hour on Aug. 1, 2023.

“During a time when there is so much economic uncertainty, your team at SEC remains committed to helping our communities face these challenges,” said SEC President and CEO Jason Loehr, who serves on the ODEC board, which approved the rate decrease. “Last year, when power prices skyrocketed, we committed to working tirelessly until we were able to lower costs for our valued members.”