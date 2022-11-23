CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Seven people are dead after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night. The tragedy marks the third mass shooting in Virginia within two weeks — with a total of 14 people now dead due to the violence.

State and local officials are chiming in with messages of heartbreak and anger from across the Commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

Our hearts break for the victims in Chesapeake and the families who’ve lost loved ones in another senseless act of violence. Praying for our Commonwealth.

NNPD would like to express our sincere sympathy for the victims and families, the Chesapeake community and our brothers and sisters at the Chesapeake Police Department for the tragic event that occurred last evening. We will keep you in our prayers.

So saddened for our neighbors in Chesapeake. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, & the first responders to the tragic scene. Wishing everyone peace & grace as they work through their grief.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West

I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City. My prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

Enough is enough. Praying for the victims, their families and colleagues, and the Chesapeake community tonight.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va.

Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

President Joe Biden

