DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An equipment failure causing roughly 2,520 gallons of fuel to spill in Virginia shut down a line of the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday. A major refined product pipeline, Colonial moves gasoline, diesel and jet fuel 5,500-miles, from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast.

David Conti with the Colonial Pipeline Company said Line 3 was shut down at the Witt booster station near Danville after a diesel fuel spill was found by a pipeline operator conducting a routine station check on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release of fuel was determined to be caused by an equipment failure.

It is estimated Tuesday’s equipment failure caused 60 barrels of fuel to spill, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which is monitoring the situation. Line 3 of the Colonial Pipeline carries an estimated 885 thousand barrels of gasoline, diesel, heating oil and jet fuel per day from Greensboro, N.C. to Linden, N.J.

“The release appears to be contained to our property,” a company statement read. “We continue to communicate and work directly with our customers while the line remains down and we make necessary repairs.”

The Virginia Corporation Commission is reportedly investigating the incident.

While Line 3 is expected to be out of service until Jan. 7 as repairs are performed on the equipment, Conti said normal operations will continue on the rest of the system.

Colonial Pipeline (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

“The safety of those workers and the public, and protecting the environment, are our top priority, the statement continued. “Colonial is coordinating on-scene activities with state and local authorities and communicating with customers to coordinate deliveries on the rest of our system.”