Escaped Nottoway inmate back in custody, school lockdown lifted

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Nottoway County inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon is back in custody. As a result, Nottoway County Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.

The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department told the school system about the escaped inmate around 12:30 p..m., according to a Facebook post from NCPS.

“As precaution, we have placed all schools on building lockdowns. During this time no one is allowed to enter or exit school buildings,” the post said.

