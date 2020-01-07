1  of  3
Escaped Nottoway inmate back in custody, school lockdown lifted

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Nottoway County inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon is back in custody. As a result, Nottoway County Public Schools are no longer on lockdown.

The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department told the school system about the escaped inmate around 12:30 p..m., according to a Facebook post from NCPS.

“As precaution, we have placed all schools on building lockdowns. During this time no one is allowed to enter or exit school buildings,” the post said.

An 8News crew is heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

