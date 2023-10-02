RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities suspect a man who escaped a Henrico County hospital while in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections is responsible for an armed carjacking in Maryland nearly a month later.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, has sparked a search after escaping from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County while under the supervision of two Department of Corrections security officers on Aug. 12.

Roulack, serving a 13-year sentence in Greensville Correctional Center on charges including aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and a hit-and-run, was named a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to police.

Authorities describe Roulack as a Black man who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds.

Roulack is considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. People who might encounter him should not approach him, but instead contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the VADOC,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “I thank our local, state and federal partner agencies for their tireless assistance in this case and urge anyone with information to contact us.”