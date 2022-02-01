Essex County School Board removes all COVID mitigation strategies: ‘They hinder our efforts to educate our students’

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Essex County School Board voted to approve a motion cancelling all current COVID-19 prevention strategies in the county’s schools during a special meeting called Jan. 31.

The motion was made by Scott Croxton, a member representing the Greater Tappahannock District.

I move that we immediately end all COVID mitigation strategies and protocols for the school system. Including but not limited to: masking, testing, quarantining, contact tracing, specialized cleaning on buses, within the schools, and in all school facilities. And adopt a policy of personal choice, where individuals can best decide how to protect themselves. And in doing so, we affirm that the existing mitigation strategies and protocols are not practicable, and they hinder our efforts to educate our students.” Scott Croxton

The motion was approved by the board 3:2. Board members who voted to approve the motion were Scott Croxton, Michael Wind, and Andrea Sydnor. Board Chair Raymond Whitaker, and Vice Chair Garlyn Bundy voted against the motion.