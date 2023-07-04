(WRIC) — Consumers are advised to check the date and lot number of some Indian spice products, as the FDA has discovered certain batches may contain salmonella.

Buyers in Virginia and other states should avoid purchasing or eating Everest Garam Masala, Everest Sambhar Masala and Maggi Masala ae Magic spices if they meet the following criteria:

Everest Garam Masala Unit size: 100 grams Manufacture date: Jan. 2023 Expires: March 2024 Coded: U25D390373 UPC: 8 901786 101009

Everest Sambhar Masala Unit size: 100 grams Manufacture date: Jan. 2023 Expires: March 2024 Coded: U04D384296 UPC: 8 901786 081004

Maggi Masala-ae-Magic Unit size: 6 grams Code date: 20640 455AA



According to the FDA, the organization conducted a study of various samples of the above products and discovered salmonella contamination.

Specific lot numbers of the above Everest and Maggi masala products have been recalled by the FDA. From left to right: Everest Sambhar Masala, Everest Garam Masala and Maggi Masala ae Magic. (Photo: FDA)

While there are no known illnesses at the time of reporting, salmonella has the potential to be fatal in certain demographics. The elderly or young children are especially vulnerable.

Consumers should keep an eye out for fever, diarrhea — possibly containing blood — nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain. Rare complications include arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

All of these should occur within 12 to 72 hours of contamination, and illness is known to last between four to seven days.

“The products were manufactured in India and are not labeled for distribution in the United States,” said the FDA in its public health alert.

All products left on hand were destroyed under the supervision of the FDA. Anyone interested in learning more about the recall can view the FDA’s public health alert.