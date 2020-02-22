1  of  3
Breaking News
Man charged with arson in connection with 2019 house fire in Chesterfield County Investigation underway after 3 homes shot up in Hopewell Richmond Police: Man fighting for life after hit-and-run on Magnolia Street
Closings & Delays
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

Ex-child care worker charged with assault and battery of child

Virginia News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez (Courtesy: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A former child care worker is accused of restraining the legs of a child with duct tape at the Open Arms Child Development Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

Cinthia J. Escobar Gomez, 25, of Sterling was charged with assault and battery, The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 23 while she was working at the center at the 43100 block of Waxpool Road. Authorities said the child was not physically injured. While they are not releasing the child’s age, the sheriff’s office said the alleged incident happened in a class for children ages 4 and 5 years old.

Escobar Gomez is held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services in this investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events