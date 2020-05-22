Expect to see more police on roadways as Memorial Day weekend begins

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into Memorial Day weekend, Virginia State Police said they’re increasing patrols on the roadways.

Traditionally, this weekend signals the unofficial start to summer but with Virginia still under the “Safer-at-Home-” order, not as many people are expected to travel. However, VSP said they are not taking any chances.

Starting Friday, VSP said they will be increasing patrols across the state as part of their Operation ‘CARE’ program. Police said with fewer drivers on the road, they’ve seen an uptick in speeders.

AAA has also weighed in on this and for the first time in nearly 20 years they haven’t released a travel forecast for the weekend. They said they will have a better idea of how travel will play out this summer as the state eases travel restrictions.

Expect increased patrols to last through Monday.

