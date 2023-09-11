BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Some parents are adjusting to a ‘new normal,’ as students are leaving home to begin the school year at their college campus.

After helping students decorate their dorm rooms and saying goodbye, parents may experience some unique emotions. Jenene Case Pease — clinical associate professor and clinical director at the Family Therapy Center at Virginia Tech — said these new emotions can come at parents fast.

“Anything and everything. Every emotion might come up. So joy, sadness, excitement, anxiety, any emotion I think can come up for a parent during this time,” Pease said.

Pease explained that parents should be honest with themselves and with their students about the emotions that come with this transition. While it is vital for parents and college students to keep in touch with each other, parents need to understand boundaries.

“In these years leading up to the transition, how often was their child communicating with them prior?” Pease said. “What was the best way to communicate with their kid during that time? Was it via text? Was it video chat? You know, were they sending memes back and forth?”

With class schedules, friends, and social activities, parents and students should work together on when and how to keep in touch — perhaps in the middle of the afternoon or at night, after classes.

“Letting your young adult know, ‘I am here for you, even though I can’t physically be with you. And when you are ready, I will make time for you,’” Pease said.

Pease said parents should express genuine enthusiasm for their students’ new interests. Parents were also advised to withhold judgment and avoid lecturing their adult children on what to do. Parents should provide space for young adults to ponder what is working or not working without parents imposing solutions on them.

Pease added, “It’s such a time of discovery for this young adult who’s going into a different phase of their lives. And I think that would shut down any opportunity really to have an open and honest conversation with their student.”