RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual American tradition of itemizing our deductions and claiming our dependents is over.

Hopefully, soon you’ll get a nice refund — or a bill — from the IRS after filing your tax returns. But before you go spend it all, 8News has some tips on what you should do next.

How to spend your refund

The IRS will process nearly 200 million tax returns and the average refund sits at around $3,000.

Just think of what you could do with that money right now. You could buy a hot tub, a two-week cruise around the Mediterranean or a front-row ticket to a Taylor Swift concert.

“What I wouldn’t do is frivolously go out and spend it on something that’s not going to add any value to your life,” said Isaac Wright, a financial planner with Financial Dynamics and Associates.

Wright says before you spend your refund check, you should look over your financial health.

“A lot of times that may be the only thing that’s coming in the door. People are hand-to-mouth a lot of times, month to month. So, you want to make sure that if your savings account’s really low, that might be a good amount to save,” Wright explained.

According to Wright, it’s good to have an emergency fund to last you three to six months. You could also explore high-yield savings accounts or consider investing the money in a 529 fund, or an IRA.

If your savings are healthy, then next take a look at your debt, and pay off some of those credit cards.

What to do if you keep getting big refunds

The idea of getting big refunds every year sounds pretty nice, right? However, if you are, Wright says you really should take a closer look.

“The IRA is just basically giving you back your money,” he explained.

Getting a big refund check means you paid too much in taxes out of your paycheck all year long.

So, it may be worth taking a second look at your W-4 — especially if you have a big life event like a marriage or a new child — and adjusting how many allowances you claim.

If you’re getting thousands of dollars back and that’s consistent for multiple years, take a minute and go back to your W-4.

Experts say by looking at your withholdings, you can arrange to have either a nice little boost in your paycheck over the course of the year, or just one big refund after you file your taxes. You should communicate with your Human Resources representative to help make sure you fill out the W-4 properly.

“If you can try to break even in the zone of … within a couple of hundred bucks [in your refund check] that’s what I call no harm, no foul,” said Wright.

Ultimately, how you use your tax refund check is up to you. Wright says whether it’s an object or an experience, use it on something that’s meaningful to you.

“Having the ability maybe to do something with your family and your kids, that experience may be very valuable to you,” he said. “If your savings are reasonable, if your debt is under control, [there’s] nothing wrong with going out and having fun with some of that.”