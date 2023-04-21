RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Health experts are sounding the alarm over a product colloquially dubbed “gas station heroin” that has been finding its way to the shelves of local convenience stores.

Tianeptine easily blends in with vitamin bottles that can be bought online or over the counter. But experts like Rutherfoord “Ruddy” Rose, Pharm. D., the director of the Virginia Poison Center, warns that the easily accessible supplement has similar effects to heroin — and people have died from it.

“Gas should be bought at gas stations and not drugs,” Rose told 8News.

Tianeptine is banned in states like Mississippi, Michigan and Georgia, but not in Virginia. The supplement can be found at convenience stores and smoke shops — often under the name “ZaZa” or “Tianaa.”

“Beware. It’s really buyer beware,” Rose said.

Tianeptine has been approved in some other countries as a treatment for depression and anxiety. However, it has not been approved by the FDA.

“The drug is not illegal,” Rose explained. “It’s just not been made legal.”

Because the substance is considered a dietary supplement, it is dangerously easy to obtain. Tianeptine can be purchased online with no ID check required. Rose warns that this accessibility is dangerous.

Tianeptine products can be found at convenience stores and smoke shops — often under the name “ZaZa” or “Tianaa.” (Photo: Sierra Krug, 8News)

“Just because you can get them in a convenience store doesn’t mean they can’t be harmful,” he said. “There are deaths associated with this drug.”

Like actual opioids, tianeptine can cause users to have seizures, go into comas, develop tremors and many other harmful — and sometimes deadly — effects.

Anyone who may be — or knows someone else — struggling with addiction can visit the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services website for help.