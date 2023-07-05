RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As summer is heating up, scientists weigh in on how to prevent mosquito bites as malaria cases have popped up in the United States.

On June 26, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a health advisory for malaria after four cases were confirmed in Florida and one in Texas — the first advisory in 20 years.

“The reason you don’t see it happening as frequently in places that have more temperate climates is because it does need to be more consistently warm,” Dr. Melissa Viray with the Virginia Department of Health told WAVY.

According to the CDC, the last mosquito-transmitted malaria in Virginia was in 2002, with two cases in Loudoun County in Northern Virginia.

According to experts, there are some ways to help avoid bug bites this summer.

Avoid clutter in your yard that might hold moisture and any standing water. You can also fix leaks in your house that could help deter mosquito bites and illnesses.

Wear bug repellent if you go outside. If you do get bit, avoid scratching the area.

Some symptoms of malaria can act like a bad case of the flu, including a high fever, body aches and shaking chills. If you suspect you may have malaria, it’s important to see a doctor quickly, as there are treatments.