SHENANDOAH NAITONAL PARK, Va. (WRIC) — Fan of stargazing or astronomy? Shenandoah National Park has just the festival for you! Enjoy the stars with its Night Sky Festival in August.

Stargazing at Big Meadows, jut at the entrance of Rapidan Road, during the 2018 Night Sky Festival (Photo: NPS)

Park ranger instructing attendees (Photo: NPS)

Astronaut Tom Jones gave a public lecture and book signing for a special program at the 2018 Night Sky Festival at Byrd Visitor Center (Photo: NPS)

The park will be holding the festival from Friday Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, with speakers from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as well as Tom Jones — a veteran NASA astronaut — and amateur astronomers about a wide range of celestial topics, from asteroid defense to the largest impact crater in the United States.

Activities will include stargazing, constellation tours and more! Rangers will lead programs about animals that rely on dark skies, in addition to each planet’s role in the solar system and stories related to the constellations.

Programs and presentations will be held at Byrd Visitor Center and Big Meadows, Dickey Ridge Visitor Center, Matthews Arm Campground Amphitheater, Skyland Amphitheater and Loft Mountain Amphitheater.

Veteran astronaut Tom Jones will present the following events over the weekend:

“When Rocks Attack: Defending Earth from Asteroids” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium

“Beyond Earth: Humanity’s Future in Space” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium

“Sky Walking: An Astronaut’s Journey” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium

“The Future of U.S. Human Spaceflight” at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. in Big Meadows Lodge Massanutten Room

NASA Solar System Ambassador Greg Redfern will be presenting the following events:

“The Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater” at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 13

“Shenandoah Skies and the Perseids” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13

Amateur astronomers will be hosting a “Telescope Party” on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10:30 p.m. to view stars and the Perseid meteor shower in both the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center and Big Meadows.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy hearing about artist-in-residence Paul Atkinson’s process through this presentation of “Making Art in the Dark” at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium.

Those looking for a full list of activities can visit the National Park System website.