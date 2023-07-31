FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Interstate 95 will experience overnight delays in Fredericksburg due to the continuation of construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

The project that extends the I-95 Express Lanes by 10 miles will require the closure of varying single and double lanes with intermittent full traffic stops in Stafford County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The additional 10-mile stretch is set to open in August. The extension will continue the I-95 Express Lanes from just south of Garrisonville Road to near Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

From Monday, July 31 to Thursday, Aug. 3, ending early Friday, Aug. 4, VDOT has listed the following work zones and closures to include:

I-95 Northbound:

Exit 133 — Falmouth/Warrenton — at Route 17 to Exit 136 — Centreport Parkway 9 p.m. Single lane closure 10 p.m. Double lane closure Midnight to 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals 4:30 a.m. All lanes open



I-95 Southbound:

Exit 140 — Courthouse Road — to Exit 136 — Centreport Parkway 9 p.m. Single lane closure 10 p.m. Double lane closure Midnight to 3 a.m. Full intermittent traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals 4:30 a.m. All lanes open



To avoid delays, VDOT encouraged overnight drivers with destinations outside the Fredericksburg area to take alternate routes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers can check VDOT’s 511 website for up-to-date information, or download the mobile app. Drivers can also follow VDOT Fredericksburg District on Twitter.

Work was scheduled to occur weather permitting.