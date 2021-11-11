Extended deadline to get your 2020 tax return quickly approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians automatically get a six-month extension to file their tax returns, the extension deadline for 2020 taxes is Nov. 17.

The six months allows for people who missed the spring deadline to still get their tax returns. However, it does not give people extra time to pay any owed taxes which are still required to be on time.

People who file online can expect their request to take up to four weeks and people requesting a refund by mail may have to wait more than eight weeks for it to be processed. According to Tax Commissioner Craig Burns, the paper requests normally take up to 8 weeks but COVID-19 protocols can cause a longer delay in paper returns.

In order to get your refund as quickly as possible, Virginia Tax recommends asking for it as a direct deposit.

Any owed tax payments can be made from your bank account online, by check or money order, or with a credit or debit card.

If you’re curious about the status of your tax refund it can be tracked by creating an individual online account, using the Where’s My Refund tool or by calling 804-367-2486.