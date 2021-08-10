Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed to 8News that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month.
The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16.
According to an email 8News received from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency allotment benefits are tied to the Public Health Emergency (PHE) and require that the agency request approval each month from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:
|Household Size
|48 States and DC
|1
|$234
|2
|$430
|3
|$616
|4
|$782
|5
|$929
|6
|$1,114
|7
|$1,232
|8
|$1,408
|Each additional person
|$176
For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.