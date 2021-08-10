Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

FILE – In this May 10, 2020 file photo, a shopper pushes his cart past a display of packaged meat in a grocery store in southeast Denver. U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in November 2020 as weak demand caused by the pandemic has kept inflation at extremely low levels. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed to 8News that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month.

The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16.

According to an email 8News received from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency allotment benefits are tied to the Public Health Emergency (PHE) and require that the agency request approval each month from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person $176

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.