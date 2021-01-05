Extra SNAP benefits hitting EBT cards on Jan. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are part of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) you could benefit from emergency allotments this month.

These extra funds will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said the emergency allotments will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on January 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $204 2 $374 3 $535 4 $680 5 $807 6 $969 7 $1,071 8 $1,224 Each additional person $153

If you have questions about your benefits you are encouraged to contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.