ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was extradited from Mexico to face charges in the United States was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a prostitution scheme that spanned several localities along the East Coast, according to the Department of Justice.

The release from the DOJ stated that 45-year-old Ramon Raudel Campos Murillo conspired with several other people to operate a sex trafficking organization from 2009 to 2010. In 2010, the release states Campos Murillo helped people who drove a young woman from Maryland to areas across eastern Virginia, and elsewhere, to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

Customers would call the drivers to set up the prostitution, and the drivers would then bring the young women to the customers, according to the DOJ. The release stated that the women would meet with as many as 30 clients per day, charging $30 for 15 minutes of sexual activity. The drivers would collect the money, and the women would receive half of the earnings.

Campos Murillo was charged by indictment in 2011 for his role in the scheme, and a warrant was issued for his arrest at that same time.

After some of Campos Murillo’s accomplices were charged, the release states that he fled from the U.S. to Mexico to avoid arrest. He was located in 2021 and was extradited to the U.S. earlier this year. He was sentenced for his role in the crime Friday, Sept. 2.

The Department of Justice said at least seven other people have previously been convicted of sex trafficking-related charges related to the scheme.